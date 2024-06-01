Restriction On Movement Of Trucks And Large Buses Within Doha: Traffic Department

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Movement of trucks, and buses with more than 25 within Doha city have been restricted during rush hour and prohibited without a permit. Meanwhile there is a complete ban on entry of these on 22 February Street at all times.

Initially announced in November 2023, the General Directorate of Traffic, in coordination with relevant authorities, on Friday, May 31, 2024, again put in place a regulation on movement of trucks, and buses with more than 25 passengers within Doha city, prohibiting their entry without a permit.

It released a route map designated for these vehicles restricting their entry into city during rush hour from 6am to 8am, 12pm to 3pm, and 5pm to 8pm.

Exception permits for trucks and buses with more than 25 passengers can be obtained through the website or the Metrash2 application, by going through the following process and options: (1) Traffic (2) Vehicles (3) Truck permits (4) Submit the application.

Documents needed to apply for an exception permit on the ban includes: letter from the project management specifying the type of permit, work contract with Ashghal or Public Works Authority, copy of company's registration, and copy of valid vehicle registration.