Azerbaijani Athletes Gear Up For Roma 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani will demonstrate their skills at theEuropean Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Rome,Italy on June 7-12, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan is sending four athletes to join the hammer throw,long jump, and triple jump routines.

The European Athletics Championships in Rome 2024 will precedethe start of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris by a month and ahalf, and will therefore represent a crucial competitive test forathletes ahead of the next Olympic event.