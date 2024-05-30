Meta removes fake accounts linked to Israeli firm targeting US, Canada

(MENAFN) Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled its latest efforts to dismantle a of fake accounts originating from an Israeli marketing firm, in a move to combat coordinated inauthentic behavior.



According to Meta's recently released adversarial threat report, the company has taken decisive action by identifying and removing a total of 510 accounts, along with 11 Pages, one group, and 32 Instagram accounts involved in this deceptive operation.



These accounts, strategically targeting audiences in the US and Canada, were found to be engaging in coordinated activities aimed at influencing public discourse on sensitive geopolitical issues, particularly surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader Middle Eastern politics.



Meta's investigation revealed that the fake accounts, originating from Israel, were meticulously crafted to disseminate content primarily in English, with a focus on narratives advocating for the release of hostages, praising Israel’s military actions, and criticizing instances of campus antisemitism and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).



Moreover, the report underscored the sophisticated nature of the operation, with some text comments likely being generated using artificial intelligence, further complicating the detection process.



The individuals orchestrating this covert campaign utilized a variety of tactics, including the deployment of fake and compromised accounts, as well as the purchase of inauthentic engagement from sources in Vietnam to artificially boost the perceived popularity of their content.



Meta's thorough investigation eventually led to the identification of the source of this nefarious activity: STOIC, a political marketing and business intelligence firm based in Tel Aviv. In response to these findings, Meta swiftly banned STOIC from its platforms, signaling a firm stance against deceptive practices and manipulative behavior aimed at influencing public opinion.

