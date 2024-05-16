Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Poised Amid Pressing Need For New Gold And Copper Discoveries

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) is positioned amidst a growing urgency to discover and develop new gold and copper mines. The company is searching for the next big deposit across its 1,100 km of 100% owned highway-accessible projects located in some of Canada's most prolific mining jurisdictions.“Recent findings at the Kolos Copper-Gold Project defined a previously unknown trend to Cu-Au ± Mo mineralization with multiple potential undrilled porphyry centers stretching over 7 kilometers adjacent to Highway 5,” reads a recent article discussing the company.“Gold has been treasured for its beauty and value for thousands of years. The shine on gold might not be dimming, but its supply is. Declining production from existing mines and dwindling reserves are creating a pressing need for new discoveries and development projects.”

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in Central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 km north of the city of Merritt and 286 km by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the company's website or current geological technical report (Aug. 24, 2021) filed on Nov. 25, 2021, under the company's profile on SEDAR at .

