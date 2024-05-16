TK Elevator Publishes Third Sustainability Report “Moved By What Moves People”, Further Advancing Towards Its Ambitious Sustainability Targets

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Mobility innovation driven by growing cities, aging populations, and increasing environmental requirements.

New eco-efficient and natively digital elevator platform EOX rolled out in key regions.

Modernization growing to make best use of embodied carbon in existing building stock. TK Elevator's sustainability commitment recognized by leading sustainability rating agencies, including CDP, Sustainalytics and EcoVadis.

Düsseldorf, May 16, 2024 – TK Elevator, a global leader in the elevator industry, published its third sustainability report, providing comprehensive transparency on the company's progress towards its sustainability targets and growth strategy.

"Our report theme -- Moved by What Moves People -- captures our commitment to enhancing urban mobility in a sustainable way,” said Uday Yadav, CEO of TK Elevator.“As cities grow and populations age, it is imperative that we ensure inclusive accessibility with environmental efficiency. These challenges inspire us to innovate, as evidenced by cutting-edge solutions like our unique TWIN elevator system and our MAX predictive maintenance, as well as our eco-efficient and digitally native EOX elevator platform.”

Following the roll-out of EOX across Europe, North America and Brazil, TK Elevator further addressed the rising need for improving sustainability and accessibility in older buildings with EOX Renew, an ultra‐flexible solution that targets the specific challenges in modernization. Alongside this, the company leveraged its leading position in major modernization markets such as the U.S., Spain, and Germany, invested in its unique International Technical Services network, and established itself as one of the fastest growing companies in the Chinese modernization market. Through these advancements, TK Elevator supports the way towards a circular economy by enabling the use of embodied carbon in existing buildings.

In the business year 2022/23, TK Elevator further reduced its GHG emissions from own activities (Scope 1 and 2) by 24% compared to the base year 2019. This was supported by an increase of renewable electricity, which reached 68% of the company's consumed electricity in 2022/23, up from 59% in 2021/22. The share of electricity from renewable sources in factories was even significantly higher at 93% and was up from 88% in the preceding business year.

In addition, TK Elevator further strengthened its approach to safety and supply chain management: safety is a core value at TK Elevator and the company is unwavering in its commitment that all employees and subcontractors get home safely at the end of each day. This pledge was further emphasized in 2022/23 by the roll-out of the company's safety transformation program driven by a dedicated and globally deployed approach“We Get Home.”

In the business year 2022/23, we also completed our transition to a comprehensive supply chain sustainability risk management. This enables continuous risk monitoring and evaluation of risks with defined action plans and tracking, supplemented by sustainability deep dives for focus suppliers.

The company's sustainability efforts continue to be highly recognized by leading sustainability rating agencies. This includes being featured in the CDP A-List for the fourth consecutive year and in the Sustainalytics' 2024 Top-Rated ESG Companies List, as well as the EcoVadis Gold Medal rating which placed TK Elevator in the top 2% of all companies assessed.





THE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022/23

can be downloaded here





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Christian Schulte

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 211 5400 413 417

Email: ...

Nicole Getta

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +49 211 5400 413 193

Email: ...





ABOUT US

TK Elevator

TK Elevator is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, from design to installation and maintenance on any brand of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators – any place and any time. With our digital solutions like AGILE and the IoT platform, MAX, there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of around €9 billion in fiscal year 2022/2023. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE – Move Beyond.