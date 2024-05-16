|
Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting 2024: Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals
16.05.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dear Madam, Dear Sir
Please find enclosed our today's Media release.
Best regards
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Adval Tech Management AG
|
| Freiburgstrasse 556
|
| 3172 Niederwangen
|
| Switzerland
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0008967926
| Valor:
| 896792
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1905297
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN16052024004691010666ID1108223173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.