(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Arrowhead Sci-Tech Conferences and Events today announced the

4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference , the flagship event for research and therapeutics development in the psychedelics space. The event will be held May 23-24, 2024, at the iconic Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, MA. The two-day event is expected to attract the world's leading researchers and thought leaders in academia, industry, the non-profit sector, and government that aim to bridge gaps in the research and development (“R&D”) sphere related to therapeutic psychedelics. The conference will focus on the R&D of psychedelics for various health conditions with considerable unmet needs, including inflammatory/autoimmune disorders, brain injury, pain, PTSD, anxiety, ADHD, headaches, depression, and opioid use disorder. It is curated to optimize business efficacy and impart invaluable practical guidance for collaborative partnerships among disparate disciplines with common objectives. Its elite roster of speakers will share insights and wide-ranging perspectives on various core themes, including Clinical Trial Design, Intellectual Property, Regulatory Guidance, and more. In addition, nearly 40 industry thought leaders will engage and interact with attendees in in-depth presentations and lively panel discussions. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to delve into developments at the cutting edge of psychedelic therapeutics while select researchers present their studies during highly innovative scientific poster sessions. The agenda also includes abundant networking opportunities.

About Arrowhead Sci-Tech Conferences & Events

Arrowhead Sci-Tech Conferences & Events is more than a life sciences event company. Its focus is on bringing the developments and discoveries in life sciences research together to help further progress. The company utilizes its years of experience to provide attendees with thoughtfully curated speakers for life sciences conferences that highlight new research, industry trends, case studies, emerging discoveries and the future focus of the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Its conferences cover: clinical development and cutting-edge research, regulatory issues and market dynamics, therapeutics, drug discovery and positioning, and emerging technologies for both clinicians and pharmaceutical professionals. To book tickets for the 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference, visit

