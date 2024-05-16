Cyber Attacks On Rise: Check Out Top 10 Most And Least Common 4-Digit Pins

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is one of the most targeted countries in the world, with a 33% rise in cyber assaults year on year in the first quarter of 2024, a Check Point Software Technologies Ltd report said. Cybercriminals use computer system and network vulnerabilities to target individuals, corporations, and governments. They utilise a variety of ways, including phishing schemes and ransomware, to acquire critical information.
A weak PIN is the simplest approach for an attacker to compromise any system. A weak PIN may be something apparent, like "1234" or "0000," or something easy to guess based on personal information, such as your birth date or phone number.
And now, a recent cybersecurity study by Information is Beautiful shows that many tend to use simple patterns in their security codes. Of the 3.4 million PINs examined, the most common patterns are:
1234 1111 0000 1212 7777 1004 2000 4444 2222 6969
Using a basic or readily guessable PIN might make you a prime target for fraudsters. To secure your accounts and devices, you should emphasise security when setting a PIN. A strong, unique PIN can considerably limit the danger of unwanted access to your critical data.
Here are some least common PINs:
8557 8438 9539 7063 6827 0859 6793 0738 6835 8093
Despite precautions,
passcodes can still be hacked. Therefore, the report further suggests using password managers for added security.
