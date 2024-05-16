               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cyber Attacks On Rise: Check Out Top 10 Most And Least Common 4-Digit Pins


5/16/2024 2:00:45 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is one of the most targeted countries in the world, with a 33% rise in cyber assaults year on year in the first quarter of 2024, a Check Point Software Technologies Ltd report said. Cybercriminals use computer system and network vulnerabilities to target individuals, corporations, and governments. They utilise a variety of ways, including phishing schemes and ransomware, to acquire critical information.

A weak PIN is the simplest approach for an attacker to compromise any system. A weak PIN may be something apparent, like "1234" or "0000," or something easy to guess based on personal information, such as your birth date or phone number.

And now, a recent cybersecurity study by Information is Beautiful shows that many tend to use simple patterns in their security codes. Of the 3.4 million PINs examined, the most common patterns are:

  • 1234
  • 1111
  • 0000
  • 1212
  • 7777
  • 1004
  • 2000
  • 4444
  • 2222
  • 6969

Using a basic or readily guessable PIN might make you a prime target for fraudsters. To secure your accounts and devices, you should emphasise security when setting a PIN. A strong, unique PIN can considerably limit the danger of unwanted access to your critical data.

Here are some least common PINs:

  • 8557
  • 8438
  • 9539
  • 7063
  • 6827
  • 0859
  • 6793
  • 0738
  • 6835
  • 8093

Despite precautions,
passcodes can still be hacked. Therefore, the report further suggests using password managers for added security.

