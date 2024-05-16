Cyber Attacks On Rise: Check Out Top 10 Most And Least Common 4-Digit Pins

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is one of the most targeted countries in the world, with a 33% rise in cyber assaults year on year in the first quarter of 2024, a Check Point Software Technologies Ltd report said. Cybercriminals use computer system and network vulnerabilities to target individuals, corporations, and governments. They utilise a variety of ways, including phishing schemes and ransomware, to acquire critical information.

A weak PIN is the simplest approach for an attacker to compromise any system. A weak PIN may be something apparent, like "1234" or "0000," or something easy to guess based on personal information, such as your birth date or phone number.

And now, a recent cybersecurity study by Information is Beautiful shows that many tend to use simple patterns in their security codes. Of the 3.4 million PINs examined, the most common patterns are:



1234

1111

0000

1212

7777

1004

2000

4444

2222 6969

Using a basic or readily guessable PIN might make you a prime target for fraudsters. To secure your accounts and devices, you should emphasise security when setting a PIN. A strong, unique PIN can considerably limit the danger of unwanted access to your critical data.

Here are some least common PINs:



8557

8438

9539

7063

6827

0859

6793

0738

6835 8093



Despite precautions,

passcodes can still be hacked. Therefore, the report further suggests using password managers for added security.

