IPL 2024: KL Rahul Frustrated By Lack Of Support From Batters, Says LSG Assistant Coach Lance Klusener

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Lance Klusener acknowledges KL Rahul's stellar performance as captain in IPL 2024 but expresses frustration over the lack of support from other batters. Despite a commendable season for Rahul, Super Giants faced setbacks, losing four of their last five matches, jeopardizing their playoff chances. Klusener refrains from commenting on the public outburst incident involving franchise owner Sajiv Goenka and Rahul.

He emphasises Rahul's batting prowess amidst challenging circumstances, highlighting his resilience and leadership qualities. As LSG faces Mumbai Indians, Klusener lauds Rahul's captaincy and urges recognition for his contributions despite limited support from the batting lineup. Despite the team's struggles, Rahul has amassed 465 runs in 13 matches, showcasing his consistency and determination on the field.

"I think he's probably a little bit frustrated about his performances over the tournament. I think he's had to rebuild a lot of the times we've lost wickets around him. We haven't allowed him to play his natural game. So it's easy to just sit and think, 'oh, well, he hasn't had a great tournament'. But if you look at his numbers, they're actually not bad at all, considering the circumstances that he's had to bat. He's a great cricketer and got the respect of the group," Klusener said in the pre-match press conference before his team's clash with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

"So in terms of his captaincy, I think it's been outstanding. His respect amongst the group is outstanding. As I said, I think if he looks back, he might just be a little frustrated with the amount of runs, I guess, that he scored.

"But if you look at the circumstances, he's had to rebuild a lot of the time while he's been batting. So, I think, the batting group around him haven't done him too many favours either," Klusener added.

