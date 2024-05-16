Assam: Two AIUDF Legislators Get Showcause Notice For 'Anti-Party Activities'

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 16 (IANS) Two All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLAs in Assam have been slapped with a showcause notice for indulging in "anti-party activities" during the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Sujam Uddin Laskar and Nijam Uddin Choudhury -- the two AIUDF legislators -- represent two Assembly constituencies in Assam's Hailakandi district.

Both the MLAs were asked to put forward reasons why no disciplinary actions should be taken against them. Aminul Islam, general secretary of AIUDF, told reporters on Thursday: "It has come to our notice that Sujam Uddin Laskar and Nijam Uddin Choudhury worked against the party during the run-up of Lok Sabha polls. They acted in favour of the Congress candidate instead of supporting our party candidate."

The legislators were asked to reply within five days. Islam mentioned that the showcause notice was issued as per the provisions laid down in the constitution of the AIUDF.

"If the legislators fail to give a satisfactory explanation of the notice, the party will take disciplinary action against them," he added.

The AIUDF legislators may be suspended from the party. Notably, AIUDF pitted Sahabul Islam Choudhury in the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat. He contested against incumbent BJP MP Kripanath Mallah and Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.

Sujam Uddin Laskar and Nijam Uddin Choudhury's Assembly constituencies fall under the Karimganj LS seat.