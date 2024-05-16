               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: AAP MP Files Police Complaint, FIR Against Bibhav Kumar Likely


5/16/2024 10:27:49 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Police sources have informed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, who served as personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has given a police complaint. According to the reports, an FIR is likely to be registered soon in the Swati Maliwal assault case. The assault took place at the chief minister's residence.A Delhi Police team has visited Swati Maliwal at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday days after the AAP MP was allegedly assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The police questioned Swati Maliwal for more than four hours, officials said is a breaking news report, more details are being updated, please refresh the page

