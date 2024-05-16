IT Raids At House Of Trinamool's Kolkata Councillor

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Income Tax officials on Thursday launched a search operation at the residence of a Trinamool Congress councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Three teams of Income Tax officials reached the residence of Mitali Saha, the councillor from ward number nine, at Kumartuli in north Kolkata, and each team was conducting searches on each of the three floors of the residence.

Saha is known to be an extremely close confidant of Sudip Bandopadhyay, Trinamool's sitting Lok Sabha member and candidate from Kolkata Uttar.

As per the latest information available, the search operations are being conducted on the Income Tax Department's findings relating to the disproportionate assets of Saha.

It is further learnt that besides Saha's residence, the Income Tax officials have been conducting search operations since Thursday afternoon, including in the office of an advertising agency.

Trinamool leadership has questioned the timing of the search operations.