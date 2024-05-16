MyFatoorah and CarbonSifr Sign Partnership to Drive Climate Action in Payments Across the Region

(MENAFNEditorial) CarbonSifr, MENA’s pioneer climate tech company and the preferred climate-tech partner of Emirates Nature-WWF, has partnered with MyFatoorah, a pioneering fintech company known for its cutting-edge payment solutions. This new partnership is set to embed climate action into MyFatoorah’s payment solutions, simplifying the process for businesses and consumers across the region to contribute to climate initiatives with each transaction.



This collaboration will enhance consumer awareness and provide opportunities for customers to actively reduce and remove the carbon footprint of their transactions, whether it’s dining at a restaurant, booking a hotel stay, or purchasing eco-friendly products. Each transaction has the opportunity to become a step toward a more climate-friendly future.



Mustafa Bosca, Chief Decarbonization Officer at CarbonSifr, commented on the partnership: “This initiative is a pivotal step in our mission to make climate action consistently and easily accessible. Today, we already convert thousands of daily transactions into actions for climate, and MyFatoorah's fintech, known for its top-tier security and efficiency, will help us expand this impact further across the region, empowering even more businesses and consumers to participate in environmental stewardship.'"



Mr. Sait Halici, Chief Revenue Officer at MyFatoorah, added, "By partnering with CarbonSifr, we are integrating climate action into our fintech solutions. It allows us to offer businesses throughout the region the ability to seamlessly incorporate eco-friendly practices into their payment processes, something we are both passionate and excited about."



For both companies, this partnership marks a significant step in utilizing financial technology to promote eco-friendly economic practices that benefit both the planet and its people. As CarbonSifr and MyFatoorah advance, they continue to lead in the cause of climate action, ensuring that each transaction not only supports financial growth but also bolsters environmental efforts.





MENAFN16052024000070016428ID1108222154