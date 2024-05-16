‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Teaser Promises Heady Mix Of Romance, Friendship And Betrayal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' was unveiled on Thursday, giving a glimpse of the four lead characters played by Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

The vibrant teaser delves into modern dating scenarios woven around mushy romance, true friendship, and betrayal.

The film is a sequel to the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Ishq Vishk' which was released 20 years ago. It revolved around two childhood friends -- Rajiv (played by Shahid) and Payal (played by Amrita Rao). As the two friends grow older, Payal eventually falls in love with Rajiv, though the latter is unaware of her feelings.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' also marks Rohit's return to the romantic genre. The actor is known for playing Rishi Shekhawat in the streaming series 'Mismatched'.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 21.