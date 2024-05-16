U.S. Inflation Cools, Grocery Prices Down, But Fed’S Stance Unchanged

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In April, U.S. inflation showed signs of cooling for the first time this year. Grocery prices notably decreased, bringing cautious optimism for consumers.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in April, a slight drop from the 0.4% increase in March.



Over the past 12 months, the CPI has increased by 4.9%, a positive sign for those feeling the pinch of high prices.



Grocery prices, a significant concern, showed a modest decline. The food index remained flat in April after a 0.1% increase in March.



Notably, the index for food at home decreased by 0.2%, the first drop in this category since November 2023.







Prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs saw a 0.7% decrease, driven by a substantial 7.3% drop in egg prices. Additionally, the index for fruits and vegetables fell by 0.8%.



Despite these encouraging signs, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to change its stance on interest rates based on this single month's data.



Experts suggest that the Fed will need at least two more months of consistent reports showing inflation cooling before considering rate cuts.



The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 0.4% in April and 5.5% over the past year, indicating persistent underlying inflation pressures.

Diverging Monetary Policies and Economic Indicators

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB ) is preparing for a potential rate cut in June. Eurozone inflation is expected to fall faster than previously anticipated.



This marks a rare divergence between the monetary policies of the ECB and the Federal Reserve, reflecting different economic conditions and inflation trajectories between the two regions.



The energy index also saw changes, with energy prices rising by 1.1% in April following a 1.1% increase in March. This rise was driven by higher gasoline prices, which increased by 2.8% in April.



The recent inflation data provides a cautiously optimistic outlook for consumers and the White House, which has faced political pressure due to rising prices.



However, the broader economic context, including housing and gas prices, continues to pose challenges.



The Fed's cautious approach reflects the complexity of balancing inflation control with economic growth.



In summary, while the drop in grocery prices and the cooling of inflation offer some relief, the Federal Reserve's policy stance remains unchanged.



The central bank will need sustained evidence of declining inflation before adjusting interest rates. This highlights ongoing economic uncertainties and the need for careful monitoring of price trends.

