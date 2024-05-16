Jordanian Experts Participate In World Entrepreneurs Forum In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Manama, May 16 (Petra) -- Jordanian experts participated in the final sessions of the fifth World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum, held in Manama, Bahrain, alongside the thirty-third Arab Summit. The event gathered experts and specialists from 84 countries.During the specialized sessions, discussions centered on the progress of women in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship. Participants addressed the challenges women face and proposed solutions for bridging the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to opportunities.Reem Badran, CEO of Al Hurra Management and Business Development Company, moderated a session on women's economic achievements and challenges in Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, and African countries.Badran highlighted legal advancements in Jordan aimed at enhancing women's financial inclusion, such as recent amendments to the Labor Law promoting a fairer work environment for women. She also emphasized initiatives to improve women's skills through specialized training programs and networking opportunities.Nisreen Barakat, Executive Director of the Jordanian Strategy Forum, identified the main challenge for young Jordanians, particularly females, as the lack of sufficient job opportunities.She stressed the need to empower women by increasing the private sector's capacity to provide rewarding jobs, which would enhance productivity in the Jordanian economy. Barakat noted Jordan's progress in gender equality, referencing the Women, Business, and Law Report by the World Bank, which saw Jordan rise in the rankings.Recent measures in Jordan to support gender equality include banning gender-based employment discrimination, enacting legislation against workplace sexual harassment, and removing restrictions on women in industrial jobs.The government's commitment to entrepreneurship was underscored by the appointment of the first Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in 2020 and the development of a national entrepreneurship policy.Nidal Bitar, CEO of the Information and Communication Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), discussed the role of entrepreneurs in the digital age. He emphasized the importance of investing in the youth demographic to drive innovation and economic growth, navigating regulatory frameworks, and promoting cross-border cooperation.Rana Al-Akhal, founder and general director of Wissam Consulting Company, addressed the importance of agricultural technology for food security. She highlighted the challenges of water scarcity in Jordan and the need for innovative farming techniques like hydroponics to enhance food security.The forum, held under the theme "Achieving the SDGs through Fostering Innovation and Economic Growth," was organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in partnership with the League of Arab States, the Union of Arab Chambers, the Bahrain Chamber, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, and other regional and international institutions.Sessions focused on sustainable partnerships, entrepreneurship, innovation, financial inclusion, and empowering people with disabilities. The event included an exhibition of modern technology for people with disabilities and projects from the Independent Living Competition.