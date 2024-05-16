Ministerial Delegation Addresses Industrial Investment Challenges In Southeast Of Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) - A ministerial delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan, convened at the headquarters of the King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein Industrial Estate to deliberate on the obstacles confronting industrial investors in the southern and southeastern regions of Amman.Addressing a gathering of investors and representatives from the Jordan Chamber of Industry and industrial associations, Krishan reiterated the government's commitment to translating royal directives into tangible actions aimed at bolstering Jordan's investment climate.He emphasized the pivotal role of such endeavors in fostering economic growth and job creation, underscoring His Majesty's vision for enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors in the realm of investment.Krishan highlighted Jordan's achievements over the past 25 years under the leadership of His Majesty the King, emphasizing the pursuit of sustainable growth across all economic sectors.He underscored His Majesty's efforts to integrate Jordan into the global economy through fostering genuine partnerships between the public and private sectors.Detailing government initiatives, Krishan referenced decisions and measures informed by the ministerial team's assessments conducted since June 2021. Notable actions include the establishment of the Industrial Support and Development Fund with an allocation of JD90 million, alongside a government grant of JD7 million to reduce the Jordan Industrial Estates Company's land and rental costs.Furthermore, Krishan highlighted support measures such as subsidizing electricity tariffs for medium and small industries, streamlining customs procedures, digitalizing electronic services, reducing work permit fees, and implementing the national employment program.He also reiterated royal directives aimed at invigorating the industrial sector to spur production, export, and modernization, thus advancing the national economy and realizing the vision of self-reliance.