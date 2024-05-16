Consortium of companies reveal ambitious wind energy project in Egypt

(MENAFN) A collaboration between prominent companies, including Masdar, Infinity Power, and Hassan Allam Utilities, has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking wind power project in Egypt. This initiative aims to establish a 10 GW onshore wind power station, poised to rank among the largest of its kind globally, with an investment exceeding USD10 billion.



The consortium has secured an agreement with the Egyptian government, which grants them a designated plot of land spanning 3,025 square kilometers in the West Sohag region. This area will serve as the foundation for conducting essential tests, studies, and measurements required for the development of the wind power plant. These preliminary activities encompass resource management studies, geotechnical assessments, topographic surveys, and comprehensive environmental studies aimed at minimizing adverse impacts on the ecosystem.



These preparatory endeavors mark a crucial milestone preceding the commencement of construction operations. The outcomes of these studies will serve as pivotal factors guiding subsequent stages leading up to the project's implementation.



Once construction commences, the project promises substantial benefits for the local community. Beyond creating employment opportunities for residents in nearby areas, it will also actively support community development initiatives while prioritizing the preservation of the natural environment. This holistic approach underscores the consortium's commitment to fostering sustainable growth and socio-economic prosperity in the region.

