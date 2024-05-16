Representing Kuwait Amir, PM Heads To Bahrain To Attend Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and his accompanying delegation, left for Kingdom of Bahrain on Thursday.

Sheikh Ahmad will lead the Kuwaiti delegation at the 33rd Ordinary Summit of the Arab League Council, which would be held in the capital of Bahrain, Manama.

His Highness's representative at the airport was seen off by His Excellency the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Deputy Commander of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Minister of Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minister and his delegation were also greeted upon departure by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi, and senior officials.

Accompanying His Highness's representative was an official delegation including the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)

