Qatar Hosts Side Event In Vienna To Introduce Doha's UN Regional Centre For Combating Cybercrime

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna, Austria : The State of Qatar, in partnership with the Global Programme on Cybercrime, organized a side event on the sidelines of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) meeting in Vienna to introduce the Doha's UN Regional Centre for Combating Cybercrime.

The event was inaugurated by HE Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Division for Treaty Affairs in Vienna John Brandolino, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Austria and its Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organisations in Vienna Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, and HE Director of International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The side event aims to introduce Doha's Centre, its work, and its objectives and to highlight the importance of finding suitable solutions to the challenges and threats posed by cybercrime, and keeping up with related developments.

The participants from the State of Qatar stressed their commitment to staying updated on the latest developments in this field and the importance of international cooperation and joint efforts in combating this type of crime. They also affirmed the State of Qatar's readiness to support the efforts of the Doha UN Regional Centre for Combating Cybercrime, under UNODC in this regard.