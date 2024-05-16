Marfrig Reverses Loss with R$ 62.6 Million Q1 Gain

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Marfrig's financial turnaround in Q1 2024 underscores the global meat industry's complex dynamics.



Heavily supported by BRF's performance, Marfrig achieved a net profit of R$ 62.6 million ($12.15 million).



This marked a significant reversal from a R$ 634 million ($122.91 million) loss last year.



Marfrig is one of the largest meat processors in Brazil, playing a crucial role in the global food supply chain by exporting beef products to over 100 countries.



EBITDA, a critical measure of performance, surged by 94.8% to R$ 2.7 billion ($523.30 million).



BRF contributed 80% of this EBITDA, highlighting its vital role in Marfrig's improved financial health.



Beef operations in South and North America formed Marfrig's revenue backbone, accounting for 56% of the total.



The remaining 44% came from BRF. This diverse revenue stream led to a 3.8% increase in total revenue, reaching R$ 30.4 billion ($5.90 billion).







However, Marfrig's North American beef operations still face challenges . Despite increasing demand, cattle supply remains tight, pressuring margins.



The EBITDA margin in North America dropped from 3.9% last year to 2.1%.



CEO Tim Klein noted a 12% increase in cattle prices compared to last year. He anticipates further margin compression.



Klein projects a peak in restricted animal supply by 2027, with potential industry idleness reaching 25%.

In contrast, Marfrig's South American operations improved significantly.



Increased volumes and higher average prices in the domestic market boosted revenue by 11% to R$ 3 billion ($581.55 million).



The volume of beef sold rose by 13%, totaling 165,000 tons.



Rui Mendonça, CEO of Marfrig's South American operations, emphasized a shift towards value-added products.



These products accounted for 39% of sales in Q1, reflecting a shift in the company's revenue mix.



This financial recovery highlights the interplay between operational strategies and market conditions.



Marfrig's focus on diverse revenue streams and strategic product shifts underscores the importance of adaptability in the volatile meat industry.



The company must navigate these complexities to sustain its financial health and growth.

