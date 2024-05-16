               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Green Industry Yes, Conservation No: A Budget For People, Not For Nature


5/16/2024 4:03:29 AM

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Last night's budget is another missed opportunity to arrest the poor and deteriorating state of the Australian environment.

The Conversation

MENAFN16052024000199003603ID1108220351


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search