Xi To Putin: China To Remain Russia's Good Neighbor, Reliable Partner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, during the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the latter is leading his country to“great achievements in development and revival”, and promised to remain a good neighbor and reliable partner of Russia.

That's according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry following talks between the two leaders, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"A few days ago, you took the oath and officially started the fifth presidential term...I am confident that you will definitely lead Russia to new great achievements in national development and revival," Xi said.

He noted that this year, China and Russia are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and recalled that during their time at the helm of their countries, the two leaders met at least 40 times.

"Such close ties allow us to outline strategic directions for preserving the healthy and stable dynamics of developing Sino-Russian relations, which were not easy and deserve the most careful protection," the Chinese leader said.

In his opinion, the stable development of relations between China and Russia not only corresponds to the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, but also benefits "the cause of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and around the world."

"We intend to continue to be good neighbors, trusted friends, and reliable partners with Russia, to consistently strengthen the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples... and to jointly defend international equality and justice," Xi said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is in China on May 16-17 on a state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.