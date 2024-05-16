Israeli Occupation Forces Shot Dead Three Palestinians In W. Bank - Moh

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 16 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot dead three Palestinians in the West Bank city of Tulkarm at dawn Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. It identified the martyrs as Ayman Mubarak, 26, Hussan De'bas, 22 and Mohammad Nasr, 27. Local sources in the city said the Israeli occupation forces stormed Tulkarm, deployed snipers on roof tops and opened fire at the Palestinians while also blocking ambulances from reaching the wounded. (end) nq

