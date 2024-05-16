(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) --



1968 -- The Arab League approved a Kuwait-proposed agreement to establish the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, which held its first meeting in Kuwait in February 1972.

1972 -- Kuwait Real Estate Company was established.

1999 -- Embassy of Yemen in Kuwait reopened following a nine-year closure due to the Yemeni support of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

2000 -- The World Health Organization's (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region Office announced that State of Kuwait was among first countries to achieve long-term strategy to fighting tuberculosis.

2000 -- Kuwait National Assembly amended naturalization law to pave way for naturalization of people who lived in Kuwait before 1965 instead of 1945. Authorities examined files of 37,300 persons who submitted naturalization requested following amendment.

2000 -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) selected Dr. Shehab Al-Muhannadi of Kuwait to establish a nuclear medicine department in Tanzania.

2001 -- Kuwait banks union was established with local banks as members. It changed its name to Kuwait Banking Association on November 27, 2007, to include foreign banks operating in Kuwait.

2001 -- A court of ministers closed a case against former oil minister Sheikh Ali Khalifa Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, also known as oil tankers case, because the case lacked legal grounds.

2005 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved, in a historic session, women's political rights. The bill, supported by 35 MPs, opposed by 23 and one abstained, allowed Kuwaiti women to vote and run for elections.

2006 -- Abdullah Zakariya Al-Ansari, a renowned poet, in Kuwait and Gulf region, passed away at age of 84.

2009 -- Some 384,790 voters head to polling stations to elect 50 candidates out of 210. This was the second time elections held in five constituencies, each represented by 10 lawmakers.

2012 -- Real Madrid beat Kuwait national football team 2-0 in a friendly encounter held under auspices of His Highness the Amir.

2017 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) won the Best Marine System Award from Shiptek, in a marine conference in Dubai, UAE.

2018 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launched a donation campaign to alleviate suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza following an Israeli aggression.

2020 -- Mohammad Al-Ibrahim, a researcher and man of letter, passed away at 84. The deceased contributed to establishment of Al-Mubarakiya School, the first in the State of Kuwait.

2022 -- The Gulf Games were held in Kuwait with more than 1,800 athletes participating. (end)

