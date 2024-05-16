GCC 'Schengen-Like' Visa To Be Implemented By Year-End

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A unified GCC visa, akin to the Schengen visa in Europe, is set to be implemented by the end of this year, aimed at enhancing tourism across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

Qatar Tourism Chairman, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, announced this development during a panel discussion titled“From the Gulf to the World: The Future of Tourism” at yesterday's Qatar Economic Forum.“At the end of this year, we might see the unified GCC Visa, which will also contribute to the number of visitors to this region.”

The 'Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Grand Tours visa' will allow for multi-entry, enabling travellers to move freely among the six GCC countries: Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. Travellers will enjoy seamless travel and the freedom to spend over 30 days in any of the countries covered by the visa.

Al Kharji stressed the unique hospitality of the GCC region:“We have something unique that other countries do not have. We have genuine Gulf hospitality and authentic generosity. The best way to show this to the world is by employing Qataris and residents who share the same identity of hospitality and generosity. This can provide visitors with the full experience and ensure they are well-treated here. Thus, we are promoting our hospitality.”

Speaking about Qatar's plans to enhance the tourism sector, Al Kharji highlighted the success during the World Cup tournament in 2022, which inspired discussions within the GCC in 2023 to establish the unified GCC visa. He also mentioned a recent collaboration with Saudi Arabia called“Double the Discovery,” where both countries are promoted in one campaign, announced in March this year.