Canadian Military Trains Ukrainian Recruits In Modern-Day Combat Skills

The Armed Forces of Canada showed their instructors train Ukrainian defenders in performing efficiently in the conditions of modern war.

The corresponding video was posted on the X page of the Canadian Operation UNIFIER .

"Our Ukrainian partners' dedication and desire to learn everything they can from us feeds our resolve. We are proud to be able to contribute to their fight against Russian aggression," reads a caption to the relevant video.









It should be recalled that as part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian military instructors have trained almost 40,000 Ukrainian recruits since 2015. After the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canadian instructors left the country's territory before resuming training sessions in the UK, Poland, and Latvia in a few months.