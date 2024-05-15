Canadian Military Trains Ukrainian Recruits In Modern-Day Combat Skills

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Canada showed their instructors train Ukrainian defenders in performing efficiently in the conditions of modern war.
The corresponding video was posted on the X page of the Canadian Operation UNIFIER .
"Our Ukrainian partners' dedication and desire to learn everything they can from us feeds our resolve. We are proud to be able to contribute to their fight against Russian aggression," reads a caption to the relevant video. Read also: Canada
allocates USD 55 million to strengthen Ukrainian air defenc
It should be recalled that as part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian military instructors have trained almost 40,000 Ukrainian recruits since 2015. After the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canadian instructors left the country's territory before resuming training sessions in the UK, Poland, and Latvia in a few months.
MENAFN15052024000193011044ID1108218060
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.