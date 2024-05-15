IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma Opens Up On Special Bond With Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the final league match of IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals' pace sensation Ishant Sharma unveiled the close bond he shares with head coach Ricky Ponting, likening their relationship to that of brothers. Ishant's stellar performance in the match against Lucknow Super Giants, where Delhi secured a crucial victory by 19 runs, showcased his pivotal role in the team's success. His remarkable bowling figures of 3/34, including key dismissals of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, and Deepak Hooda, contributed significantly to Delhi's defence of a 209-run target.

Expressing his admiration for Ponting, Ishant emphasised the coach's supportive role, describing him as more than just a mentor but also an elder brother who provides constant guidance and encouragement. Ponting reciprocated the sentiment, acknowledging Ishant's growth and leadership within the bowling unit. With Delhi Capitals positioned fifth on the points table with 14 points from as many matches, their playoff prospects hinge on the outcomes of the remaining fixtures.

