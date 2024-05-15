Qatar Signs Mou With Islamic Development Bank Group

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Development Bank Group regarding strategic cooperation between the two parties. This agreement comes on the sideline of the Qatar Economic Forum 2024, in its fourth edition, which is taking place from the 14th to the 16th of May in Doha. The MOU was signed by Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Chairman of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, H E Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. This memorandum aims to strengthen the development cooperation framework for both parties by targeting green infrastructure and fostering partnerships with the private and financial sectors. It aims to contribute to supporting initiatives launched by the State of Qatar for economic transformation and to strengthen partnerships for development in selected member countries.