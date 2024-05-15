SC Nixes Plea Seeking Extension Of Deadline For Filing Of Nominations For Varanasi Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to extend the May 14 deadline for filing nominations for Varanasi constituency.

Terming the plea as“publicity interest litigation”, a Bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath refused to entertain the petition filed by P Ayyakannu, Tamil Nadu unit President of the National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers' Association, alleging that he and his associates were“illegally, deliberately and arrogantly” prevented from proceeding to Varanasi constituency for filing their nominations.

The plea, filed through advocate S Mahendran alleged that Ayyakannu and other farmers were illegally deboarded from the train and detained by the police on May 10.

The plea said that they were only released in the evening, for the sole reason that the Prime Minister was contesting from the same constituency.

The plea added that the group of about 100 farmers, proceeding to Banaras from Tiruchi in Kashi Tamil Express to contest against PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, was deboarded from the train at Chengalpattu and sent back to Tiruchi.

“The association had announced that 111 farmers would contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against 'failure' to fulfil promises to farmers and to press for its demands, including remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and waiver of all crop loans,” the petition stated.