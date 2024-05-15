AIR INDIA ROLLS OUT iPAD APP FOR CABIN EXECUTIVES TO BOLSTER PERSONALISED SERVICE AND ENHANCE GUEST EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14 May 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has rolled out Cabin Executive (CE) Plus, an all-new iOS based app for its over 1,200 cabin executives who lead the cabin crew on its flights. The app will be used to personalise guest services, bolster crew assignments, and ensure prompt reporting of any issue related to cabin maintenance for early resolution.



The app marks a milestone in the airline’s mission to enhance customer experience by empowering cabin executives with technologically advanced digital solutions on handheld devices.



Developed by Air India’s digital technology and design teams in Silicon Valley and Gurugram in collaboration with the company’s in-flight services team, Cabin Executive Plus (CE Plus) features an array of capabilities, all in one place. The app is designed to enhance in-flight guest experience and boost crew operations from take-off to landing. These capabilities include:



• Data-driven, personalized customer service: Leveraging guest profiles layered on the specific flight's seat map, cabin executives can enhance passenger service by effortlessly accessing information such as guests’ meal preferences and special requests from their past flights through CE Plus. The app also indicates a passenger’s updated frequent flyer status and benefits related to that.

• Real-time capture of maintenance issues in the cabin: The app allows cabin executives to effectively document and capture photos of maintenance issues with regard to seats, in-flight entertainment systems. The observations captured offline during a flight are then automatically routed to Air India’s engineering or other relevant teams upon landing and individually tracked to resolution.

• Increased crew clarity and teamwork: The dynamic crew allocation system of CE Plus allows cabin executives to decide crew work positions based on specific requirements of each aircraft type, enhancing overall efficiency and standard of service. Centralised access to a repository of documents, including galley loading plans and the in-flight announcement handbook through the app saves time and enhances service quality.



“Our cabin crew are the most important front-line ambassadors of our airline, making a profound impact on the experience of our guests throughout their journeys with us. With valuable data at their fingertips via the Cabin Executive Plus app, our cabin executives are now better equipped to offer an elevated experience to our guests, whether it’s providing a favourite meal, offering a preferred beverage, or addressing a specific special request. With a host of AI enabled features in the pipeline, the app is expected to become a key differentiator that defines the Air India in-flight experience for our guests,” said Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India.



CE Plus will get regular, exciting upgrades to further elevate guest experience and empower cabin executives. Features such as personalized birthday surprises for Platinum and Gold members of Air India’s recently revamped ‘Flying Returns’ loyalty program, proactive service recovery based on past travel data, multilingual menus to bridge language barriers, AI-powered recommendations for personalized food and beverage service, and camera lens cabin view for fast detection of any inconvenience.







