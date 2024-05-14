Malian MP Warns Of Western Pressure After Dialogue Recommends Extending Transition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Western countries
are expected
to increase pressure on Mali following the National Dialogue's recommendation to extend the country's transitional period,
Malian parliamentarian Aliou Tounkara told Sputnik.
Tounkara warned that Niger and Burkina Faso could also face similar pressure as Sahel countries resist the West's vision for the region.
“The West,
acting through France,
will try to bring back the old regime,” he said,
adding that such tactics have become less effective.
The National Dialogue in Mali concluded on Friday,
recommending the extension of the transitional period from two to five years.
It also suggested nominating the current interim president,
Assimi Goita,
as a candidate for the head of state election when it
is held.
The
Dialogue's
outcome has raised concerns about potential pushback from Western powers,
who have been critical of the transitional government and its handling of
security issues in the region.
