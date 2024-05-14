Government Establishes Strategic Investment Council - PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will create a Strategic Investment Council to develop a single project portfolio of public investments.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting , Ukrinform reports.

"Another decision on the agenda related to the effectiveness of governance is to streamline the public investment sector. It is important to see clearly how much, where and why the state is investing and what results it expects. That is why we are creating the Strategic Investment Council, an advisory body to the government," Shmyhal said.

EU provided EUR 32B in budget support to Ukraine since Feb 2022 –

According to the Prime Minister, the council's task is to form a single project portfolio of public investments, increase their efficiency, and develop proposals for improving legislation.

As reported, the European Union has finally approved Ukraine's plan to implement the Ukraine Facility programme totaling EUR 50 billion.