Two Killed, Three Injured In Israeli Airstrikes In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, May 29 (NNN-NNA) – A member of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ), and a Lebanese civilian were killed on Monday evening, in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.

One of the raids targeted the village of al-Tiri, in the central sector of the border area, destroying a house and killing the PIJ member, while wounding three Lebanese civilians, the sources said.

The sources added that, another raid targeted al-Wadi neighbourhood, in the southern city of Bint Jbeil, killing a civilian and damaging several houses.

Lebanese military sources added that, Israeli drones and warplanes carried out seven airstrikes, on towns and villages in the eastern and central sectors of the border area in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said, its fighters fired, on Monday, Katyusha missiles at the settlements of Meron, Safsufa, and Tsafon, in response to the Israeli attack on Bint Jbeil Hospital earlier.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct 8, last year, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, towards Israel, in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA