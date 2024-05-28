               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iraqi Smart Phone Sales More Than Double


5/28/2024 8:24:06 PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Smart phone sales in Iraq have reportedly grown by 112 percent over the past year.

According to research by Singapore-based analysts Canalys , the growth was driven by strong demand for sub-US$200 devices and Chinese vendors offering better color, material and finish (CMF) devices at affordable prices.

(Source: Canalys)

Iraq Business News

