Iraqi Smart Phone Sales More Than Double

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Smart phone sales in Iraq have reportedly grown by 112 percent over the past year.
According to research by Singapore-based analysts Canalys , the growth was driven by strong demand for sub-US$200 devices and Chinese vendors offering better color, material and finish (CMF) devices at affordable prices.
(Source: Canalys)
