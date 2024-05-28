21 Displaced Palestinians Killed In New Rafah Massacre

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: 21 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured, the majority of whom were children and women, in a new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces, targeting displaced people in the Al Mawasi area in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation warplanes launched raids during which they fired at least several missiles, targeting the tents of the displaced in the Al Mawasi area, local sources said.

The occupation forces killed 72 displaced people during the past 48 hours by bombing tents in areas that the occupation claimed were safe, west of Rafah.

The number of victims of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 36,096 thousand deaths and 81,136 injuries.

Israel's Rafah incursion taking dire health toll: WHO

