Saudia Airline Declares Biggest Aircraft Procurement Deal In Its History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- Director General of Saudi Airlines Ibrahim Al-Omar on Monday announced the biggest deal in the history of the Saudi aviation sector, bonding with the Airbus to buy up to 105 aircraft, first to be delivered Q1 2026.

Additionally, 88 new aircraft will be delivered during the coming five years, Al-Omar said in statement during the 2024 Future Aviation Forum.

He also indicated that the airline's fleet would be overhauled to improve passenger accommodation and seat capacity.

Al-Omar affirmed that such mega deals serve the Kingdom's 2030 development strategy. (pickup previous)

