Qatar Opens Consulate In Erbil

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Qatar has opened a General Consulate in Erbil.

At a ceremony to mark the occasion, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said:

"The opening of the Qatari General Consulate will significantly bolster our relations, particularly in trade, agriculture, culture, and higher education.

"Qatar has valuable experience in investment, construction, energy, and industry. The Kurdistan Region can utilize the Qatari experience.

"We invite Qatari investors to visit the Kurdistan Region and invest in its growing sectors, and the KRG is ready to provide all facilitations. ...

"We encourage and support diversified investment, which is the KRG's main goal for a stronger economy."

(Source: KRG)