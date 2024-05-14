Microsoft forces Russia to U-turn

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that Microsoft has seemingly reversed its stance on Russia, with users in the country now able to access major updates and software without resorting to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). The apparent U-turn comes after the United States-based tech giant announced its withdrawal from the Russian market in the wake of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, suspending sales and services while blocking users from downloading updates.



According to IT specialists interviewed by Izvestia, the latest major update for Windows 11 is now readily downloadable on Russian PCs, alongside programs within the Office suite such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, eliminating the need for additional software or VPNs.



Valentin Makarov, president of the Russoft association of Russian software companies, suggests that Microsoft is seeking loopholes to maintain its presence in the Russian market, despite its public announcements of withdrawal. He claims that, in private conversations, Microsoft has assured full support for their software in Russia, highlighting the significance of the Russian market to the tech giant.



Contrary to previous announcements from Microsoft indicating a cutoff of software access for Russian IT companies after March 20, multiple sources cited by Izvestia reveal that this restriction has yet to be implemented as of April 13. Additionally, the tech giant appears to be lenient regarding the purchase and activation of new licenses in Russia, even those acquired through parallel imports.



Eldar Murtazin, an analyst at Mobile Research Group, suggests that despite public commitments to adhere to sanctions, the primary concern for United States corporations like Microsoft remains financial, indicating a willingness to support sales through various means.



The reported reversal by Microsoft underscores the complexities and challenges faced by multinational corporations navigating geopolitical tensions and economic sanctions. It raises questions about the extent to which corporate decisions are influenced by political dynamics and financial considerations, particularly in regions of strategic importance like Russia.

MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108209625