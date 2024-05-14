Dr. Al-Sharkas unveils endeavor targeting fostering financial innovation, technological advancement within Kingdom's banking sector

(MENAFN) Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, the esteemed Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, has unveiled an innovative endeavor aimed at fostering financial innovation and technological advancement within the Kingdom's banking sector. This landmark initiative, announced in collaboration with the Institute of Banking Studies, heralds the establishment of the Jordan Fintech Academy (FTA Jordan), representing a significant leap forward in the Kingdom's journey towards economic modernization and technological excellence.



The inauguration ceremony, attended by a host of government dignitaries, financial luminaries, and esteemed international partners, served as a platform for Dr. Al-Sharkas to underscore the pivotal role of the FTA Jordan in driving the Kingdom's vision for economic transformation. With a steadfast commitment to embracing technological advancements and cultivating a culture of innovation within the financial industry, the Central Bank is poised to lead the charge towards a digitally-driven financial landscape.



At the heart of the FTA Jordan lies a strategic vision aimed at bridging the knowledge gap in financial technology and innovation. Aligned with the Kingdom's overarching economic modernization agenda for the years 2023-2033, the Academy is dedicated to equipping professionals, aspiring leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with the requisite skills to navigate and excel in an ever-evolving financial ecosystem.



Driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership, the FTA Jordan is poised to emerge as a regional epicenter for specialized education and training in financial technology. Through meticulously crafted programs and cutting-edge curriculum, the Academy endeavors to empower individuals with the expertise needed to catalyze financial innovation and drive transformative change within the banking sector.



Grounded in a relentless pursuit of excellence and fueled by a fervent passion for innovation, the Jordan Fintech Academy represents a pioneering initiative poised to redefine the future of finance in the region. By fostering a culture of collaboration, knowledge exchange, and skill development, the Academy aspires to accelerate the pace of financial innovation, positioning Jordan as a trailblazer in the global fintech landscape.



MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108209574