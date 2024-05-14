LS Elections 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut Files Nomination From Mandi, 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants Galore (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 following a vibrant road show with supporters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' with full fervor.

Congress has fielded state minister Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, which is set to vote on June 1.

After filing her nomination Kangana Ranaut told reporters, "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well."

Ahead of filing her nomination, Kangana Ranaut held a road show in Mandi in the presence of Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, State BJP President Dr. Rajiv Bindal and other BJP leaders. Supporters surrounded the actor as they jubilantly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and showered flowers on the BJP Mandi candidate.

Kangana Ranaut expressed gratitude towards the people of Mandi prior to filing her nomination, attributing their love and support as the driving force behind her candidacy. She highlighted the remarkable progress of women in various sectors, noting the shift from past challenges like female feticide to current achievements in fields such as the military, education, and politics within Mandi. Furthermore, Kangana voiced concerns over the Congress party's perceived anti-national stance, emphasizing its implications for the nation.

"The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics," the BJP candidate said.

She further stated, "The anti-national mentality of the Congress party is a matter of concern for the country."

On Saturday, Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut and

said there is nothing left to talk about the actor as she speaks so much about herself.

Speaking at a public gathering in Kaza, Lahaul and Spiti, Singh asserted that Ranaut should explain why she did not visit Spiti and instead returned from Reckong Peo. He alleged that Ranaut avoided visiting Spiti out of fear of facing protests, particularly black flags, due to her previous comments about the Dalai Lama. Singh remarked that if Ranaut truly had good intentions, she would have visited Spiti without hesitation.

Singh criticized the actor, pointing out her inconsistent statements such as claiming India gained independence in 2014 and wrongly attributing Subhas Chandra Bose as the first prime minister. He further noted her recent tendency to engage in self-praise, asserting herself as the only actor, after Amitabh Bachchan, to be recognized nationwide and receive widespread respect wherever she travels.

"It is good that she did not go to Manipur. Had she gone to Manipur even by mistake, she could not have come back as the BJP government has created such a situation in the northeastern state by perpetrating atrocities on women," he said.

Singh highlighted that Ranaut owns a residence in Manali and questioned whether she visited to inquire about the challenges faced by locals when the Patlikuhl bridge was washed away, causing Manali to be isolated. Additionally, Singh alleged that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ranaut lodged a complaint against her neighbors for disturbances while residing in Manali.