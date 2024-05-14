Karan Johar Says ‘Dekhha Tenu’ Song Is Close To His Heart, Carries Purity Of Love

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed the hit film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share about the song, which is very close to his heart.

KJo penned a heartfelt note, expressing, "This song is already echoing in all the hearts with just a small glimpse... and it carries on the purity of love that it did before... A song very close to my heart, soon to be yours from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'."

Karan is talking about the song 'Dekhha Tenu', which incorporates the verse 'Dekhha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' from the song 'Say 'Shava Shava'. The song, picturised on veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji, is from KJo's blockbuster movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which was released in 2001.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and tells the story of a cricketer's wife who is coached by her husband.

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 31.