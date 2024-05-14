Vertiv to Feature Liquid Cooling Innovations for AI at Data Center Nation Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE [May 13, 2024] — Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, including end-to-end power, cooling and services for Artificial Intelligence (AI) deployments, today announced its position as a Gold Sponsor for the inaugural edition of Data Center Nation (DCN) Dubai 2024, on 14th May at Madinat Jumeirah. The event marks a significant milestone for the data center industry in the UAE and the Gulf region, providing a unique platform designed for rapidly evolving and expansive markets.



Vertiv steps into the spotlight with its innovative cooling technologies that address the pressing needs of modern data centers, especially those grappling with the heat generated by AI and HPC (high-performance computing). Vertiv’s participation underscores the company’s commitment to the region, with many of its key regional customers, consultants, and partners in attendance.



Tassos Peppas, Regional Director for Middle East, Turkey and Africa (METCA) at Vertiv, said: "Vertiv has a successful history with Data Center Nation events in other countries, so we were pleased to sponsor the inaugural Data Center Nation event in Dubai. This is a great opportunity to network with our customers and showcase our latest power and cooling innovations to support AI.



“Vertiv is a leader in the AI market in the Middle East, with a number of AI projects already under our belt. Our AI-ready critical digital infrastructure is designed to support AI needs from edge and enterprise, commercial and industrial segments, to hyperscalers and colos ", said Peppas.



Vertiv’s Nigel Gore, senior director, global high density & liquid cooling, will be speaking at the event, with his presentation “Emerging Technologies Impacting the Middle East Data Center Landscape.” He will be touching on AI-ready cooling solutions. One technology, direct-to-chip liquid cooling where Vertiv™ Liebert® XDU Coolant Distribution Unit is the crucial component of the cooling system, is an efficient system specifically designed to manage the substantial heat produced by AI and HPC components such as central processing units (CPU) and graphics processing units (GPU). This method is proficient in dissipating up to 75% of the heat generated by equipment [1].



The second technology, rear-door heat exchangers, Vertiv™ Liebert® DCD, is available in either passive or active cooling models, replacing traditional IT rack rear doors with a system that effectively dissipates heat from the rack equipment. This solution is often adopted in existing data centers, as the door is compact and easily installed, causing minimal disruption to data center operations.



The solutions are engineered to handle higher density workloads and challenging deployments, and operate with high energy efficiency and reliability.



Nigel Gore, Senior Director, Global High Density & Liquid Cooling, Vertiv, said: 'In a landscape where the boundaries of digital infrastructure are constantly expanding, our pioneering cooling solutions stand at the forefront of industry evolution. They mark a proactive stride towards mastering the thermal challenges posed by AI and accelerated computing, underpinning our unwavering commitment to advancing data center efficiency and performance.'"





