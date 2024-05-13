91St Rapid Intervention Battalion Conducts Airlift Operation In Eager Lion Drill

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 91st Rapid Intervention Battalion, one of the units of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Rapid Intervention Brigade, carried out on Monday a strategic airlift operation for vehicles and logistical equipment as part of the Eager Lion drill.

The operation included the transport of personnel, vehicles, and logistical equipment using C130 aircraft belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force from an airbase to designated drop zones with specific specifications marked by trained and qualified teams, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The operation aimed to test the brigade's capabilities and its units in opening up via winged aircraft, assessing the readiness of the brigade and its units to address emergency objectives, deploying the mobility capability, and assessing the readiness of the brigade to address variables and threats in different environments.

It also aimed at testing the ability of the brigade's tactical landing teams to identify, prepare, and mark drop zones, testing the air force's ability to land on makeshift runways and determining the ability to establish a forward operations base for subsequent operations.



The exercise involved conducting protection, patrols, and ground infiltration operations both at night and during the day.

The Eager Lion drill is being held this year between May 12 and 23, with the aim of implementing training in executing joint strategic airlift operations to enhance the combat readiness of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army and the participating forces.



