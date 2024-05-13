Arab League Sec. General Discusses With Sudanese FM Ways To Restore Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 13 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit met with Sudan's Foreign Minister Hussein Awadh on Monday and discussed ways to restore peace and stability in Sudan.

Spokesman for the Arab League chief, Jamal Rushdi said in a press release that the two officials met during Aboul Gheit's reception of the Sudanese FM for the upcoming Arab summit in Manama.

Aboul Gheit reaffirmed that the Arabs are determined to resolve the humanitarian, political, and economic crises in Sudan, and to achieve a permanent ceasefire while working to avoid the collapse of national institutions.

Rushdi also mentioned that Aboul Gheit received letters from various Sudanese organizations warning of the further escalations that will worsen the existing humanitarian crisis. (end)

