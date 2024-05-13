U.S. Bank Volunteers Join Women's Build With Habitat For Humanity In Sacramento

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

This spring, 40 U.S. Bank volunteers participated at the annual Women's Build with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento .

“It is all about helping to break the cycle of poverty,” said Ann Marie Westrum, a U.S. Bank private wealth mortgage loan officer who is also on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento.

“Landlords can take advantage of tenants with rent hikes or poor living conditions, but creating an affordable and decent place to live helps families improve their immediate quality of life and build equity for generational wealth,” she said.

Through her volunteerism, Westrum said, she has also learned several new construction skills that have helped her renovate her own home and investment properties.

“I highly recommend women come volunteer with their local Habitat affiliates because it expands your mind, and your heart,” she said.“When you're working side by side with the family that the house is actually being built for, and you hear their moving story, you can't help but feel grateful to be there. The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to put love into action, and that is exactly what happens when you volunteer.”

From 2020 to 2023, U.S. Bank provided more than $6.7 million in corporate contributions and U.S. Bank Foundation giving nationally to Habitat, and matched employee giving at more than $84,000.

U.S. Bank also has an investment in helping this specific Sacramento neighborhood, said Lisa Gutierrez, U.S. Bank director of business development for affordable housing investing and lending.

“What makes this event even more special is that we are serving the Cornerstone community, where we partnered with Cornerstone, a Mutual Housing and Habitat for Humanity Community, to provide affordable tax equity and construction lending to bring this exciting and fully encompassing community to life,” she said.

Helping organizations work to create safe and affordable housing is a cornerstone of the U.S. Bank Community Possible giving and engagement strategy.

“U.S. Bank supports efforts that connect individuals and families with sustainable housing opportunities,” said Ashley Abenoja-Bocek, a U.S. Bank community affairs manager who participated in the build.“As a volunteer, it is special to be a part of this work in a hands-on way with my bank colleagues who care about creating a vibrant community in Central California as much as I do.”

On May 2, U.S. Bank also will support the “Big Day of Giving” for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento . U.S. Bank will match 100% of donations up to $50,000 for Big Day of Giving. Support from Big Day of Giving will go toward critically needed operating funding.

For more about the Women's Build, watch the video above.