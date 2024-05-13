Ramiz Raja Criticises Pakistan Pacers' Bowling Display In T20I Against Ireland

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ramiz Raja, former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed disappointment over the performance of Pakistan's pacers during the second T20I match against Ireland, despite Pakistan's eventual win. The frontline bowlers, including Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Abbas Afridi, collectively leaked 162 runs as Ireland posted a challenging total of 193/7. Shaheen and Amir, in particular, were expensive, conceding runs at an alarming economy rate of 11.00. While Shaheen managed to take three wickets, he also conceded 49 runs, while Amir, with one wicket, gave away 44 runs in his spell.

Despite the bowling struggle, Pakistan's batsmen comfortably chased down the target of 194 with more than three overs to spare. However, Ramiz criticised the bowlers for their inability to contain runs, emphasizing that had Ireland capitalized on missed opportunities by not catching Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's victory could have been in jeopardy.

Ramiz highlighted Pakistan's reliance on their bowlers for success, especially the pacers, and expressed concern over their inconsistency since the previous year's World Cup in India. He lamented the pattern of inconsistency among the bowlers, stating that such performances could pose challenges for Pakistan in the future.

In the match, Ireland's decision to bat after winning the toss paid off, with Lorcan Tucker's half-century and contributions from Harry Tector and Curtis Campher propelling them to a competitive total. However, Pakistan's strong batting, led by Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, ensured a comfortable victory, with Azam Khan's three consecutive sixes sealing the win.

With the series tied at 1-1, the third match, scheduled at the Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, will determine the series winner on Tuesday.

