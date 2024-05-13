Pregnant Woman Dies, Another Delivers Stillborn After Blood Transfusion In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) The health officials in Rajasthan have seized the records of a blood bank in Neem Ka Thana district after a pregnant woman died, while two other women's health conditions deteriorated post blood transfusion, officials said on Monday.

As per officials, three pregnant women were admitted to the district hospital in Neem Ka Thana on Sunday where their conditions deteriorated soon after blood transfusion.

Later, one of the women was referred to the Janana Hospital in Jaipur while the two other women were referred to a private hospital in the state capital.

The woman at Janana Hospital died on Sunday after delivering a stillborn, while another woman delivered a stillborn at the hospital.

According to sources, Maina Devi (25), Madhu (20), and Geeta Devi (25) were admitted for delivery to the district hospital at Neem Ka Thana.

The doctors examining them found that all three women were suffering from blood deficiency, and asked their family members to arrange blood for them.

As the exact blood groups were not available at the district hospital, the family brought blood from a private blood bank,

The blood transfusion was done at the district hospital, but after some time, the conditions of the three women started deteriorating and they were referred for further treatment in Jaipur.

Accordingly, Maina was brought to the Janana Hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn and died shortly after the delivery. Of the other two pregnant women, Geeta also gave birth to a stillborn.

At present, the two women are undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Jaipur.

After the death of the woman at Janana Hospital, the family members took the body to Neem Ka Thana late on Sunday night, where they performed her last rites on Monday morning and then informed the hospital administration.

According to the family members, Maina and Madhu's blood group was 'A' positive, while Geeta's blood group was 'B' positive.

Officials at the district hospital said that the relatives had brought blood of the same groups as asked by the doctors. Despite this, the conditions of the women deteriorated, which could be the result of some infection in the blood.

Acting CMHO Bhupendra Singh said: "There could have been some problem in the blood issued by the blood bank. The matter is being probed."