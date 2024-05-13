National Athletics: Abha Khatua Improves National Shot-Put Record To 18.41M

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 13 (IANS) Maharashtra's Asian silver medalist, Abha Khatua, hogged the limelight, improving the women's shot-put record to 18.41m on the second day of the 27th national federation senior athletics competition here on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

The 28-year-old experienced thrower started the Olympic year with a throw of 17.56m in March in Patiala. On Monday she bettered the national record of 18.06m in her fifth attempt (18.41m).

“I have three more domestic competitions in the coming weeks. I should be able to further improve my performance,” she said after winning gold with a national record in shot put.

Away from the throwing circle, the focus was on Odisha's promising sprinter Animesh Kujur as he narrowly missed the national record in the men's 200m. His gold-winning time of 20.62 seconds fell short of the national and meet record of 20.52 seconds which are in the name of Amlan Borgohain set in 2022.

“I'm happy that I came so close to improving the national record,” the promising Odisha sprinter said. He was confident of further improving his performance during upcoming international exposure in Europe.“Will be competing in two-three quality races in Europe, which will be a good chance to break the national record.”

Odisha's Srabani Nanda wasn't able to add women's 200m gold to the team kitty as she was edged past by Karnataka's promising sprinter Unnati Aiyappa Bolland in the last five meters of an exciting race.

Results

Women

200m: Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland (Karnataka) 23.85 seconds, Srabani Nanda (Odisha) 23.89 seconds, Devyaniba Mahendrasin (Gujarat) 24.14 seconds.

800m: KM Chanda (Delhi) 2:02.62 seconds, Twinkle (Punjab) 2:03.94 seconds, Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) 2:07.66 seconds.

100m hurdles Nithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 13.14 seconds, Pragyan Prasanti Sahu (Odisha) 13.40 seconds, Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) 13.64 seconds.

Long jump: Nayana James (Kerala) 6.53m, Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.34m, Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) 6.18m.

Shot put: Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) 18.41m, Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) 16.54m, Shrishti Vig (Delhi) 15.86m.

Men

200m: Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 20.62 secs, Nalubothu Shanumaga (A.P.) 20.97 secs, Jay Shah (Maha) 21.31 secs.

800m: Anikesh Chaudhary (Himachal) 1:50.16 secs, Somnath Chauhan (Haryana) 1:50.16 secs, Mohammed Afsal P. (Kerala) 1:50.44 secs.

5,000m: Sawan Barwal (Himachal Pradesh) 13:51.01 secs, Harmanjot Singh (M.P.) 13:51.61 secs, Kiran Matre (Maha) 13:52.62 secs.

110m hurdles: Manav R. (T.N.) 14.03 secs, Nishanthraja G. (T.N.) 14.22 seconds, Sachin Binu (Kerala) 14.25 seconds.

Discus throw: Nirbhay Singh (Haryana) 55.27m, Gagandeep Singh (Punjab) 54.38m, Oinam Alson Singh (Manipur) 52.03m.

High jump: Chetan B (Karnataka) 2.09m, Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odisha) 2.09m, Shaik Mohiddin (Andhra Pradesh) 2.05m.

Decathlon: Gokul KR (Kerala) 6762 points, Kamal Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6685 points, Stalin Joes S (Tamil Nadu) 6630 points.