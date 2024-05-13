Sexual Abuse, Kidnapping Case: JD(S) Leader HD Revanna Granted Conditional Bail By Bengaluru Court

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Janata Dal(S) leader and Karnataka MLA HD Revanna was on Monday, May 13, granted a conditional bail by Bengaluru court in connection with a kidnapping case linked to sexual abuse allegation against him and his son Prajwal Revanna was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) on May 4 after a kidnapping case was registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru Read: 'Prajwal Revanna raped my mother, forced me to strip on video call': Woman recounts horror to policeRevanna, the JD(S) MLA from Holenarsipura, has termed this case a \"political conspiracy\" against him.A Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, is probing the alleged sexual abuse against against HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna Read: 'Be it Sandeshkhali or Karnataka': PM Modi on Prajwal Revanna controversy; calls for 'strictest punishment'Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP, is seeking another term from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. The voting for the seat took place on April 26, JD (S) chief HD Kumaraswamy alleged that Karnataka government does not want a fair inquiry Read: Prajwal Revanna case: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for molestation, sexual harassment\"They are misusing the office. Nothing is going to happen ultimately. They wanted character assassination of HD Revanna and for that reason, they are using their office,\" Kumaraswamy told ANI Karnataka Governor Tawara Chanda Gehlot on May 9, a delegation of the Janata Dal (Secular) submitted a memorandum and urged Gehlot to recommend a CBI probe.



MENAFN13052024007365015876ID1108206563